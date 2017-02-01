Idaho lawmaker who lost committees over remarks on sexual favors is reinstated

2:10 Idaho governor declares snow-related disaster in Washington County Pause

1:50 New way to access Idaho court information reaches Ada County

0:08 Instant horse racing: What the machine looks like

5:06 Ex-jockey Marta Loveland talks about Les Bois Park's closure

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

2:23 Highlights of Trump inauguration

2:01 James Reid is never afraid of the big moment

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says

1:47 Teen organizers of Boise's Women's March reflect on high turnout