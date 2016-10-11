Idaho Republicans bash Trump’s remarks but accept his apology

After keeping mum for several days, Idaho Gov. Butch Otter and other state Republicans Tuesday denounced the vulgar remarks about women Donald Trump made in a 2005 video leaked last week, but they accepted the candidate’s apology and said they would continue to support him as the only viable choice for Republicans.
Otter called Trump’s comments “unacceptable and unfortunate,” but said he accepted the candidate’s apology “at face value” and called him the “best candidate” for president. His full statement:
“There’s no question that Donald Trump’s comments about women are unacceptable and unfortunate. But I accept his apology and his contrition at face value. My continuing support for Mr. Trump’s candidacy is solely focused on ensuring that the best candidate is elected president of the United States.”
In a recording leaked Friday, Trump boasted about kissing and groping women in a conversation with the host of the TV show “Access Hollywood.” He apologized and has dismissed his remarks as “locker-room talk.”
Other comments from state Republicans:
House Speaker Scott Bedke: “To be honest with you, I have not decided, but there’s one thing I am sure of: I won’t vote for Hillary Clinton,” the Oakley Republican said. Trump’s “remarks and what-not are completely unjustified and inexcusable,” he said, adding: “I don’t think anyone should be overly surprised.”
Bedke noted that “there’s a pragmatic side to this,” citing his concern over Supreme Court appointments and other policy considerations.
Rep. Raul Labrador: In a statement Tuesday, he called Trump’s comments “indefensible” but said Clinton “is a greater threat to our national well-being than Donald Trump.”
“This campaign has never been about Donald Trump; it has been about the millions of people hungering and thirsting for new leadership,” he said.
Labrador’s Democratic opponent in Novemer, James Piotrowski, had earlier chastised him for keeping mum about Trump.
GOP State Chairman Steve Yates: Like Otter, Yates cited Trump’s apology and emphasized the policy differences between Republicans and Democrats that continue to make Trump the only strategic option for party faithful.
“How our daily lives will be affected by the policies these nominees advocate should be first and foremost in the minds of Idaho voters as they cast their ballots,” Yates said in a statement. “The choice should be clear: Republican policies align best with Idaho values.”
Yates called Trump’s remarks “appalling” and said women “should never be talked about in such terms.”
“No one has condoned or defended the comments, nor has he asked anyone to,” he said. “Not his family, not the campaign, not the Idaho Republican Party.”
Two Republicans who dumped Trump
Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo has withdrawn his endorsement of Trump, and Rep. Mike Simpson has also affirmed he would not support him.
Crapo Friday night initially called on Trump to apologize immediately for his “outrageous” comments. On Saturday he went farther, formally withdrawing his support and telling Trump to leave the race.
“This is not a decision that I have reached lightly, but his pattern of behavior has left me no choice,” Crapo said. “His repeated actions and comments toward women have been disrespectful, profane and demeaning.”
Simpson also made his position clear Saturday.
“While I’ve never endorsed Donald Trump, I find his recent comments about women deplorable,” he said. “In my opinion, he has demonstrated that he is unfit to be president and I cannot support him.”
