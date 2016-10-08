Idaho’s Crapo withdraws endorsement, urges GOP to replace Trump

Idaho Republican U.S Sen. Mike Crapo joined a growing chorus of national GOP officials withdrawing their support of Donald Trump Saturday, urging the Republican presidential nominee to step down after a video of Trump talking about sexually assaulting women appeared Friday.
Crapo urged the Republican Party to “put forward a conservative candidate like Mike Pence who can defeat Hillary Clinton.”
I can no longer endorse Donald Trump. Read my full statement: pic.twitter.com/lfa9mYZbdC— Senator Mike Crapo (@MikeCrapo) October 8, 2016
“This is not a decision that I have reached lightly, but his pattern of behavior has left me no choice,” Idaho’s senior senator said. “His repeated actions and comments toward women have been disrespectful, profane and demeaning.”
Trump issued a video apologizing Friday night, and insisted Saturday he would “never” abandon his White House bid. “Zero chance I’ll quit,” he told The Wall Street Journal. He told The Washington Post: “I’d never withdraw. I’ve never withdrawn in my life.” He claimed to have “tremendous support.”
One by one, outraged GOP lawmakers condemned Trump’s comments in a 2005 video obtained and released Friday by The Washington Post and NBC News. In the video, Trump is heard describing attempts to have sex with a married woman. He also brags about women letting him kiss and grab them because he is famous. “When you’re a star they let you do it. You can do anything,” Trump says.
Utah Sen. Mike Lee and Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz said Trump had gone too far. “You, sir, are the distraction,” Lee said in a video posted to his Facebook page after Trump’s apology. Lee called on Trump to abandon his campaign, saying it was time for the Republican Party to “expect more. There is no need for us to settle.”
New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte reversed her previous position that she would vote for Trump even though she declined to endorse him.
“I’m a mom and an American first, and I cannot and will not support a candidate for president who brags about degrading and assaulting women,” Ayotte said. “I will not be voting for Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton and instead will be writing in Gov. Pence for president on Election Day.”
Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pa., said Saturday that the party, which has been helping the Trump campaign financially and organizationally, should no longer “defend the indefensible,” the New York Times reported. He urged the party to abandon Trump if he refuses to withdraw and focus solely on electing the rest of the ticket.
Said Rep. Martha Roby, R-Alabama: “Now, it is abundantly clear that the best thing for our country and our party is for Trump to step aside and allow a responsible, respectable Republican to lead the ticket.”
Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Alamba, also called on Trump to quit his presidential campaign. He said Pence, lead the Republican ticket for the four weeks left until Election Day. And New Jersey Republican Rep. Scott Garrett also said Pence would be “the best nominee for the Republican Party to defeat Hillary Clinton.”
Pence, the Republican vice presidential nominee, said he cannot condone or defend Donald Trump’s comments about women.
I do not condone his remarks and cannot defend them. I am grateful that he has expressed remorse and apologized to the American people.VP nominee Mike Pence
Pence says in a statement Saturday: “As a husband and a father, I was offended by the words and actions described by Donald Trump in the 11-year-old video released yesterday. I do not condone his remarks and cannot defend them. I am grateful that he has expressed remorse and apologized to the American people.... We pray for his family and look forward to the opportunity he has to show what is in his heart when he goes before the nation tomorrow night.”
I have spent more than two decades working on domestic violence prevention. Trump’s most recent excuse of “locker room talk” is completely unacceptable and is inconsistent with protecting women from abusive, disparaging treatment. Sen. Mike Crapo
House Speaker Ryan said Friday was “sickened” by Trump’s remarks, and revoked an invitation for Trump to appear at a GOP event Saturday in Wisconsin. But Ryan did not pull his endorsement.
Ryan fundraising chief Spencer Zwick said he’s been fielding calls from donors who “want help putting money together to fund a new person to be the GOP nominee.” Zwick told The Associated Press that a write-in or “sticker campaign” relying on social media could “actually work.” While there has never been a winning write-in campaign in a U.S. presidential contest, such an effort could make it harder for Trump to win. Zwick did not identify which “new person” might be the focus of a write-in campaign, although he was briefly supportive of a third run for Mitt Romney, the 2012 nominee, last year.
In Idaho, Crapo’s Democratic challenger, Boise businessman Jerry Sturgill, had issued a press release calling on Crapo to withdraw his endorsement. “I’m glad to see Sen. Crapo withdraw his endorsement to Donald Trump,” Sturgill said. “What’s taken him so long?”
Donald Trump is repugnant. His behavior flies in the face of the values we as Idahoans hold and aspire to. As a husband, as a father and as an uncle to pure and innocent young women, I shout from the rooftops that Trump’s predatory objectification of women is repulsive and that he is unfit to hold any public office. Democratic Senate candidate Jerry Sturgill
Crapo told the Statesman editorial board as recently as Monday that he’d he made the choice to support Trump over Hilary Clinton. “I don’t have any difficulty in making that choice,” he said Monday.
Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson has never endorsed Trump and “wasn’t going to endorse him now,” deputy chief of staff Nikki Wallace said Saturday. Simpson has said he would vote for Trump as the GOP nominee.
