Second presidential debate: Watch it with the Statesman

Since when has a televised presidential debate ever been rated “For Mature Audiences Only”?
That’s part of the buzz ahead of Sunday night’s second Presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. The Stateman’s Bill Dentzer will be at another debate watch party in Boise, posting live updates from the event on social media and on the Statesman site.
Candidates last week both weathered damaging disclosures, Trump’s far more provocative. All eyes tonight will be on how he handles blowback from Friday’s leak of vulgar remarks he made about women in a video from 2005. The disclosure has prompted prominent Republicans nationally to desert him in droves, including a few from Idaho. The debate will be his first live public speaking appearance following the leak.
Almost drowned out in that uproar was the near-concurrent drop Friday of emails with excerpts of paid speeches Clinton made to Wall Street firms, among other audiences. Clinton refused to release transcripts of those speeches during her primary battle with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
After watching the first presidential and the vice presidential debate with partisan Republican audiences, the Statesman will be watching Sunday’s debate with a group of Democrats.
Parents, after you consider putting the kids to bed early, join other grown-ups watching the debate and this page for updates, or follow The Statesman on Facebook and Twitter, as well as Dentzer’s Twitter feed.
Time, place: Washington University in St. Louis; 7 p.m. Mountain time; 90 minutes.
Broadcast/Web: Live on all networks, leading cable channels, C-SPAN and PBS. Also livestreamed on network websites and on Twitter.
Moderators: Martha Raddatz, chief global affairs correspondent, ABC News “This Week”; CNN anchor Anderson Cooper.
Format: Town hall style, with half of questions asked by audience. Candidates will have two minutes to respond, with one-minute follow-ups at discretion of moderators. Audience members are uncommitted voters chosen by the Gallup polling firm.
What to watch for: Will it be a gutter brawl? How will Trump address the disclosure of his lewd remarks about women in a 2005 TV taping? And for Clinton, how will she talk about the Wikileaks disclosure of her remarks in speeches to Wall Street firms?
