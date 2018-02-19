Idaho lawmaker threatens to call police on students, tells them ‘abortion is murder’

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:32 Students post video of Idaho senator threatening to call police on them Pause 0:35 Idaho students say they had meeting set with senator. He threatened to call police. 0:29 Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff 2:33 'No workplace is immune' to harassment, says former state worker behind tort claim 0:31 New ad targets Idaho's Raúl Labrador over tax reform 0:44 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 1:30 Idaho's Gov. Cecil Andrus laid to rest 2:14 Celebrate the life of Gov. Andrus, a statesman, father and Idaho icon 1:55 Former Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus lies in state in the Capitol rotunda 2:22 Cecil Andrus' casket arrives at the Statehouse to lie in state Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, was recorded Feb. 19, 2018, in a confrontation with students who had traveled from the University of Idaho to participate in Planned Parenthood’s lobby day in Boise. The students said on Facebook they had set up a meeting with Foreman. “Abortion is murder. I stand against it,” Foreman says in the short clips. He adds later: “The next time you walk in my office, you’re going to be dealing with ISP.” Provided by Ashley Ayala via Facebook

