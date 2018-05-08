These women are now running to be Idaho's governor, lt. governor as a joint ticket

Two female Democratic candidates running for statewide office have officially joined forces.

Paulette Jordan and Kristin Collum are running for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively. They may be Idaho’s first all-female gubernatorial ticket.

“We are two progressive women who are very strong-minded,” Jordan told the Statesman on Tuesday.

Collum called this year, “the year of the women.”

“If we were 50 percent women we would be having a different conversation,” she said referring to the State Capitol and the legislation it produces.

Both women share platforms and political beliefs, but they have different backgrounds.

Jordan, a member of the Coeur d'Alene Tribe, comes from a tribal leadership background with strong ties to the environment and her North Idaho community.

Collum is an Army veteran whose service included two years at the Pentagon with Gen. Colin Powell. Since retiring from the military, she has spent the past two decades working in Boise’s tech sector at Hewlett-Packard, Micron and Xylem.

