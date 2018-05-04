We're sitting down with Idaho's candidates for governor. Watch their interviews here.

No race in this month's primaries has attracted more attention than the contest for governor.
To help you learn more about your options, the Statesman is hosting a series of Facebook Live chats we call Conversations with the Candidates.
All this week, candidates for governor have talked about their goals and answered questions from our Facebook viewers.
The livestreams aren't yet over. At 10 a.m. May 8, we'll feature Democratic candidate Paulette Jordan. Follow the Statesman on Facebook for notifications when each live interview begins.
Here are links to the previous sessions:
GOP candidates: Tommy Ahlquist; Dalton "Ben" Cannady; Raul Labrador; Brad Little; Steve Pankey.
Democratic candidates: AJ Balukoff; Peter Dill.
To learn more about this race and others on your primary ballot, visit the Statesman's online voter guide.
Early voting in Ada and Canyon counties takes place through Friday, May 11. Election Day is May 15.
Comments