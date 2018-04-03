‘I ought to kick your a--.’ Governor candidate threatens Boise radio host. Did he mean it?

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 30 Idaho, you can register to vote online now. Here's how. Pause 177 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 178 The Buzz with Buzz: The Koch brothers, money and politics 175 Boise developer Tommy Ahlquist is candidate for Idaho governor 141 Pence: The American people have elected their new champion 59 Idaho interfaith leaders call for healing after contentious presidential election 102 Presidential outcome brings out 'poor losers' and 'classless winners' 89 What Idahoans would say to America's new president 107 Election 2016: Idaho voters have their say 263 Election 2016 in 4 minutes: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Local radio host Nate Shelman is celebrating 10 years of being on-air as a conservative voice for the Treasure Valley. So we asked his loyal listeners: Why do you listen to Nate Shelman's show?

Local radio host Nate Shelman is celebrating 10 years of being on-air as a conservative voice for the Treasure Valley. So we asked his loyal listeners: Why do you listen to Nate Shelman's show?