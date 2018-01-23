10 years live and local with 670 KBOI’s Nate Shelman: ‘The audience is the show’

More Videos 1:25 Nate Shelman usually roasts his listeners. Now, watch them roast him. Pause 2:54 Former Idaho Chief Justice and Vietnam veteran Jim Jones advocates for refugees 0:29 Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff 1:47 First Mexican bakery opens in Boise 5:22 QB Brock Purdy's senior highlights 2:29 A Boise man's online DNA test leads to discovering a sister he didn't know existed 0:45 Take a look inside the big Boise campus Idaho just bought from HP 0:32 St. Luke's uses 'friendly, four-legged' staff to calm upset patients 2:40 Albertsons CEO says treating people right is the key to success 1:25 Albertsons opens new convenience store. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Nate Shelman usually roasts his listeners. Now, watch them roast him. Local radio host Nate Shelman is celebrating 10 years of being on-air as a conservative voice for the Treasure Valley. So we asked his loyal listeners: Why do you listen to Nate Shelman's show? Local radio host Nate Shelman is celebrating 10 years of being on-air as a conservative voice for the Treasure Valley. So we asked his loyal listeners: Why do you listen to Nate Shelman's show?

