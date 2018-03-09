Just a few of the people who have filed for congressional, state or local elected office this year. The filing period for the May primary ended March 9.
Elections

Who’s on the ballot this spring? Seems like everyone. Here’s the list.

By Cynthia Sewell

csewell@idahostatesman.com

March 09, 2018 08:19 PM

Yes, “everyone” overstates things a bit. But open seats and current politics have produced several high-interest races this spring.

Friday was the deadline for candidates to file to run for federal, state and county offices.

Open seats for Congress, governor and lieutenant governor attracted particular interest, as did several legislative seats. A number of candidates are unopposed in the primary and, barring successful write-in challengers, will advance to represent their party in the general election this fall.

One category that didn’t get much attention: No state Supreme Court, appellate court or local district court judges have challengers this spring.

And as often happens, a handful of local legislators have no primary or general competition at all.

Here’s who filed for statewide office and to represent southwest Idaho.

Incumbents are marked (i). Only Republican and Democratic races will appear on the May primary ballot. R=Republican, D=Democrat, C=Constitution, I=Independent, L=Libertarian

Federal races

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 1

C: Pro-Life, Letha

D: Christina McNeil, Boise; Michael W. Smith, Post Falls; James Vandermaas, Eagle

L: W. Scott Howard, Post Falls

R: Russ Fulcher, Meridian; Alex Gallegos, Nampa; Nick Henderson, Post Falls; David Leroy, Boise; Luke Malek, Coeur d’Alene; Christy Perry, Nampa; Michael Snyder, Bonners Ferry.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 2

D: Peter Rickards, Twin Falls; Aaron Swisher, Boise

R: Mike Simpson, Idaho Falls (i)

Statewide races

GOVERNOR

D: A. J. Balukoff, Boise; Peter Dill, Emmett; Paulette Jordan, Plummer

L: Bev “Angel” Boeck, Boise

R: Tommy Ahlquist, Eagle; Harley Brown, Nampa; Dalton Ben Cannady, Boise; Raul Labrador, Eagle; Brad Little, Emmett; Lisa Marie, Boise; Steve Pankey, Twin Falls

LT. GOVERNOR

D: Kristin Collum, Boise; Jim Fabe, Sun Valley

R: Rebecca Arnold, Boise; Marv Hagedorn, Meridian; Janice McGeachin, Idaho Falls; Bob Nonini, Coeur d’Alene; Kelley Packer, McCammon; Steve Yates, Idaho Falls

ATTORNEY GENERAL

D: Bruce S. Bistline, Boise

R: Lawrence Wasden, Nampa (i)

CONTROLLER

R: Brandon D. Woolf, Boise (i)

SECRETARY OF STATE

D: Joseph J.P. Chastain, Boise; Jill Humble, Boise

R: Lawerence Denney, Midvale (i)

SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION

D: Allen Humble, Boise; Cindy Wilson, Meridian

R: Jeff Dillon, Wilder; Sherri Ybarra, Mountain Home (i)

STATE TREASURER

R: Julie A. Ellsworth, Boise; Tom Kealey, Boise; Vicky J. McIntyre, Boise

Judicial races (nonpartisan)

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE

G. Richard Bevan, Meridian (i)

APPELLATE COURT JUDGE (two seats)

David W. Gratton, Garden City (i)

Jessica Lorello, Boise (i)

DISTRICT JUDGE, District 3 (six seats)

Bradly S. Ford, Caldwell (i)

Christopher S. Nye, Caldwell (i)

Gene A. Petty, Caldwell (i)

George A. Southworth, Caldwell (i)

Davis F. VanderVelde, Caldwell (i)

Susan E. Wiebe, Payette (i)

DISTRICT JUDGE, District 4 (ten seats)

Deborah Bail, Boise (i)

Nancy A. Baskin, Boise (i)

Richard D. Greenwood, Boise (i)

Steven Hippler, Boise (i)

Samuel A. Hoagland, Boise(i)

Melissa Moody, Boise (i)

Jonathan Medema, Boise (i)

Lynn Norton, Boise (i)

Michael J. Reardon, Boise (i)

Jason D. Scott, Boise (i)

Legislature

DISTRICT 8

Senate

C: Kirsten Faith Richardson, Letha

R: Marla Lawson, Lowman; Steven Thayn, Emmett (i)

House Seat A

R: Terry F. Gestrin, Donnelly (i)

House Seat B

R: Dorothy Moon, Stanley (i)

DISTRICT 9

Senate

R: Abby Lee, Fruitland (i)

House Seat A

D: Allen Schmid, New Plymouth

R: Ryan Kerby, New Plymouth (i); Lorrie L. Richins, Fruitland

House Seat B

D: Chase Van Weerdhuizen, New Plymouth

R: Judy Boyle, Midvale (i)

DISTRICT 10

Senate

D: Evangeline Beechler, Caldwell

R: Jim Rice, Caldwell (i)

House Seat A

D: Sead Muradbegovic, Caldwell

R: Jarom Wagoner, Caldwell (i)

House Seat B

D: Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln, Caldwell

R: Greg Chaney, Caldwell (i)

DISTRICT 11

Senate

D: Harold F. “Ric” Coles, Jr., Nampa; Edward Savala, Caldwell

R: Zach Brooks, Caldwell; Patti Anne Lodge, Caldwell (i)

House Seat A

R: Josh Gibbons, Middleton; Scott Syme, Wilder (i)

House Seat B

R: Kirk Adams, Middleton; Scott R. Brock, Middleton; Brian Ertz; David L. Lincoln, Parma; Tammy Nichols, Caldwell; Kathryn Ralstin, Greenleaf

DISTRICT 12

Senate

D: Chelle Gluch, Nampa

R: Todd Lakey, Nampa (i)

House Seat A

D: Pat Day Hartwell, Nampa

R: Robert Anderst, Nampa (i)

House Seat B

R: Rick D. Youngblood, Nampa (i)

DISTRICT 13

Senate

R: Jeff C. Agenbroad, Nampa (i)

House Seat A

R: Brent J. Crane, Nampa (i)

House Seat B

D: Chris Ho, Nampa

R: Gary E. Collins, Nampa (i); Lori Shewmaker, Nampa

DISTRICT 14

Senate

D: Richard Boozel, Star

R: Darin J. Driscoll, Meridian; Natalie Feuerstein, Eagle; C. Scott Grow, Eagle; Todd Hatfield, Eagle; Ted Hill, Eagle

House Seat A

D: Jane M. Rohling, Eagle

R: Mike Moyle, Star (i)

House Seat B

R: Gayann DeMourdant, Eagle (i)

DISTRICT 15

Senate

D: Jim Bratnober, Boise

R: Sarah A. Clendenon, Boise; Fred S. Martin, Boise (i)

House Seat A

D: Steve Berch, Boise

R: Lynn M. Luker, Boise (i)

House Seat B

D: Jake Ellis, Boise

R: Patrick McDonald, Boise (i)

DISTRICT 16

Senate

D: Grant Burgoyne, Boise

R: Ryan McDonald, Boise

House Seat A

D: John McCrostie, Garden City (i)

R: Graham Paterson, Boise

House Seat B

D: Rob Mason, Boise; Colin Nash, Boise; Geoff Stephenson, Garden City; George Tway, Garden City; Barb Vanderpool, Garden City

R: Jim Silsby, Boise

DISTRICT 17

Senate

D: Maryanne Jordan, Boise (i)

R: David L. DeHaas, Boise

House Seat A

D: John Gannon, Boise (i); Randy H. Johnson, Boise

R: Anthony Thomas Dephue, Boise

House Seat B

D: Sue Chew, Boise (i)

R: Kevin Rhoades, Boise

DISTRICT 18

Senate

D: Janie Ward-Engelking, Boise (i)

House Seat A

D: Ilana Rubel, Boise (i)

House Seat B

D: Brooke Green, Boise

R: Steve Simmons, Boise

DISTRICT 19

Senate

D: Cherie Buckner-Webb, Boise (i)

R: Aaron J. Tribble, Boise

House Seat A

D: Mathew “Mat” Erpelding, Boise (i)

R: Gary Parent II, Boise; Mark Patten, Eagle

House Seat B

D: Melissa Wintrow, Boise (i)

DISTRICT 20

Senate

R: Mark Johnson, Meridian; Chuck Winder, Boise (i)

House Seat A

C: Daniel S. Weston, Meridian

R: Joe. A. Palmer, Meridian (i)

House Seat B

R: James Holtzclaw, Meridian (i)

DISTRICT 21

Senate

D: Dawn C. Pierce, Boise

L: Joe Evans, Meridian

R: Clifford R. Bayer, Meridian (i)

House Seat A

D: Joshua Robinson, Boise

R: Steven C. Harris, Meridian (i)

House Seat B

R: Thomas E. “Tom” Dayley, Boise (i)

DISTRICT 22

Senate

D: Mik W. Lose, Kuna

R: Lori DenHartog, Meridian (i)

House Seat A

R: John Vander Woude, Nampa (i)

House Seat B

D: Ronald DeBlauw, Meridian

R: Jason Monks, Meridian (i)

Counties

ADA COUNTY

Commissioner District 1

D: Erik Berg, Boise; Diana Lachiondo, Boise

R: Jim Tibbs, Boise (i)

Commissioner District 3

D: Kendra Kenyon, Boise

R: Dave Case, Meridian (i); Sharon Ullman, Meridian

Assessor

R: Robert H. McQuade (i)

Clerk

D: Jackie Groves, Boise; Kelly Yvonne Mitchell, Boise

I: Graham Carter, Boise

R: Phil McGrane, Boise

Coroner

R: Nikole “Niki” O’Neal, Meridian; Dotti Owens, Meridian (i)

Treasurer

D: Scott E. Jones, Boise; Sally M. Stone, Boise

R: Elizabeth A. Mahn, Boise

CANYON COUNTY

Commissioner, District 1

R: Leslie Van Beek, Caldwell, Sid Freeman, Caldwell; Darin Taylor, Middleton; Robert Vasquez, Caldwell

Commissioner, District 3

R: Mike Pullin, Nampa; Pam White, Nampa (i)

Assessor

R: Brian Stender, Caldwell (i)

Clerk

R: Chris Yamamoto, Caldwell (i)

Coroner

R: Jennifer Crawford, Nampa; Vicki DeGeus-Morris, Caldwell (i)

Treasurer

R: Tracie Lloyd, Caldwell (i)

