Who’s on the ballot this spring? Seems like everyone. Here’s the list.

Yes, “everyone” overstates things a bit. But open seats and current politics have produced several high-interest races this spring.
Friday was the deadline for candidates to file to run for federal, state and county offices.
Open seats for Congress, governor and lieutenant governor attracted particular interest, as did several legislative seats. A number of candidates are unopposed in the primary and, barring successful write-in challengers, will advance to represent their party in the general election this fall.
One category that didn’t get much attention: No state Supreme Court, appellate court or local district court judges have challengers this spring.
And as often happens, a handful of local legislators have no primary or general competition at all.
Here’s who filed for statewide office and to represent southwest Idaho.
Incumbents are marked (i). Only Republican and Democratic races will appear on the May primary ballot. R=Republican, D=Democrat, C=Constitution, I=Independent, L=Libertarian
Federal races
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 1
C: Pro-Life, Letha
D: Christina McNeil, Boise; Michael W. Smith, Post Falls; James Vandermaas, Eagle
L: W. Scott Howard, Post Falls
R: Russ Fulcher, Meridian; Alex Gallegos, Nampa; Nick Henderson, Post Falls; David Leroy, Boise; Luke Malek, Coeur d’Alene; Christy Perry, Nampa; Michael Snyder, Bonners Ferry.
U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 2
D: Peter Rickards, Twin Falls; Aaron Swisher, Boise
R: Mike Simpson, Idaho Falls (i)
Statewide races
GOVERNOR
D: A. J. Balukoff, Boise; Peter Dill, Emmett; Paulette Jordan, Plummer
L: Bev “Angel” Boeck, Boise
R: Tommy Ahlquist, Eagle; Harley Brown, Nampa; Dalton Ben Cannady, Boise; Raul Labrador, Eagle; Brad Little, Emmett; Lisa Marie, Boise; Steve Pankey, Twin Falls
LT. GOVERNOR
D: Kristin Collum, Boise; Jim Fabe, Sun Valley
R: Rebecca Arnold, Boise; Marv Hagedorn, Meridian; Janice McGeachin, Idaho Falls; Bob Nonini, Coeur d’Alene; Kelley Packer, McCammon; Steve Yates, Idaho Falls
ATTORNEY GENERAL
D: Bruce S. Bistline, Boise
R: Lawrence Wasden, Nampa (i)
CONTROLLER
R: Brandon D. Woolf, Boise (i)
SECRETARY OF STATE
D: Joseph J.P. Chastain, Boise; Jill Humble, Boise
R: Lawerence Denney, Midvale (i)
SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION
D: Allen Humble, Boise; Cindy Wilson, Meridian
R: Jeff Dillon, Wilder; Sherri Ybarra, Mountain Home (i)
STATE TREASURER
R: Julie A. Ellsworth, Boise; Tom Kealey, Boise; Vicky J. McIntyre, Boise
Judicial races (nonpartisan)
SUPREME COURT JUSTICE
G. Richard Bevan, Meridian (i)
APPELLATE COURT JUDGE (two seats)
David W. Gratton, Garden City (i)
Jessica Lorello, Boise (i)
DISTRICT JUDGE, District 3 (six seats)
Bradly S. Ford, Caldwell (i)
Christopher S. Nye, Caldwell (i)
Gene A. Petty, Caldwell (i)
George A. Southworth, Caldwell (i)
Davis F. VanderVelde, Caldwell (i)
Susan E. Wiebe, Payette (i)
DISTRICT JUDGE, District 4 (ten seats)
Deborah Bail, Boise (i)
Nancy A. Baskin, Boise (i)
Richard D. Greenwood, Boise (i)
Steven Hippler, Boise (i)
Samuel A. Hoagland, Boise(i)
Melissa Moody, Boise (i)
Jonathan Medema, Boise (i)
Lynn Norton, Boise (i)
Michael J. Reardon, Boise (i)
Jason D. Scott, Boise (i)
Legislature
DISTRICT 8
Senate
C: Kirsten Faith Richardson, Letha
R: Marla Lawson, Lowman; Steven Thayn, Emmett (i)
House Seat A
R: Terry F. Gestrin, Donnelly (i)
House Seat B
R: Dorothy Moon, Stanley (i)
DISTRICT 9
Senate
R: Abby Lee, Fruitland (i)
House Seat A
D: Allen Schmid, New Plymouth
R: Ryan Kerby, New Plymouth (i); Lorrie L. Richins, Fruitland
House Seat B
D: Chase Van Weerdhuizen, New Plymouth
R: Judy Boyle, Midvale (i)
DISTRICT 10
Senate
D: Evangeline Beechler, Caldwell
R: Jim Rice, Caldwell (i)
House Seat A
D: Sead Muradbegovic, Caldwell
R: Jarom Wagoner, Caldwell (i)
House Seat B
D: Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln, Caldwell
R: Greg Chaney, Caldwell (i)
DISTRICT 11
Senate
D: Harold F. “Ric” Coles, Jr., Nampa; Edward Savala, Caldwell
R: Zach Brooks, Caldwell; Patti Anne Lodge, Caldwell (i)
House Seat A
R: Josh Gibbons, Middleton; Scott Syme, Wilder (i)
House Seat B
R: Kirk Adams, Middleton; Scott R. Brock, Middleton; Brian Ertz; David L. Lincoln, Parma; Tammy Nichols, Caldwell; Kathryn Ralstin, Greenleaf
DISTRICT 12
Senate
D: Chelle Gluch, Nampa
R: Todd Lakey, Nampa (i)
House Seat A
D: Pat Day Hartwell, Nampa
R: Robert Anderst, Nampa (i)
House Seat B
R: Rick D. Youngblood, Nampa (i)
DISTRICT 13
Senate
R: Jeff C. Agenbroad, Nampa (i)
House Seat A
R: Brent J. Crane, Nampa (i)
House Seat B
D: Chris Ho, Nampa
R: Gary E. Collins, Nampa (i); Lori Shewmaker, Nampa
DISTRICT 14
Senate
D: Richard Boozel, Star
R: Darin J. Driscoll, Meridian; Natalie Feuerstein, Eagle; C. Scott Grow, Eagle; Todd Hatfield, Eagle; Ted Hill, Eagle
House Seat A
D: Jane M. Rohling, Eagle
R: Mike Moyle, Star (i)
House Seat B
R: Gayann DeMourdant, Eagle (i)
DISTRICT 15
Senate
D: Jim Bratnober, Boise
R: Sarah A. Clendenon, Boise; Fred S. Martin, Boise (i)
House Seat A
D: Steve Berch, Boise
R: Lynn M. Luker, Boise (i)
House Seat B
D: Jake Ellis, Boise
R: Patrick McDonald, Boise (i)
DISTRICT 16
Senate
D: Grant Burgoyne, Boise
R: Ryan McDonald, Boise
House Seat A
D: John McCrostie, Garden City (i)
R: Graham Paterson, Boise
House Seat B
D: Rob Mason, Boise; Colin Nash, Boise; Geoff Stephenson, Garden City; George Tway, Garden City; Barb Vanderpool, Garden City
R: Jim Silsby, Boise
DISTRICT 17
Senate
D: Maryanne Jordan, Boise (i)
R: David L. DeHaas, Boise
House Seat A
D: John Gannon, Boise (i); Randy H. Johnson, Boise
R: Anthony Thomas Dephue, Boise
House Seat B
D: Sue Chew, Boise (i)
R: Kevin Rhoades, Boise
DISTRICT 18
Senate
D: Janie Ward-Engelking, Boise (i)
House Seat A
D: Ilana Rubel, Boise (i)
House Seat B
D: Brooke Green, Boise
R: Steve Simmons, Boise
DISTRICT 19
Senate
D: Cherie Buckner-Webb, Boise (i)
R: Aaron J. Tribble, Boise
House Seat A
D: Mathew “Mat” Erpelding, Boise (i)
R: Gary Parent II, Boise; Mark Patten, Eagle
House Seat B
D: Melissa Wintrow, Boise (i)
DISTRICT 20
Senate
R: Mark Johnson, Meridian; Chuck Winder, Boise (i)
House Seat A
C: Daniel S. Weston, Meridian
R: Joe. A. Palmer, Meridian (i)
House Seat B
R: James Holtzclaw, Meridian (i)
DISTRICT 21
Senate
D: Dawn C. Pierce, Boise
L: Joe Evans, Meridian
R: Clifford R. Bayer, Meridian (i)
House Seat A
D: Joshua Robinson, Boise
R: Steven C. Harris, Meridian (i)
House Seat B
R: Thomas E. “Tom” Dayley, Boise (i)
DISTRICT 22
Senate
D: Mik W. Lose, Kuna
R: Lori DenHartog, Meridian (i)
House Seat A
R: John Vander Woude, Nampa (i)
House Seat B
D: Ronald DeBlauw, Meridian
R: Jason Monks, Meridian (i)
Counties
ADA COUNTY
Commissioner District 1
D: Erik Berg, Boise; Diana Lachiondo, Boise
R: Jim Tibbs, Boise (i)
Commissioner District 3
D: Kendra Kenyon, Boise
R: Dave Case, Meridian (i); Sharon Ullman, Meridian
Assessor
R: Robert H. McQuade (i)
Clerk
D: Jackie Groves, Boise; Kelly Yvonne Mitchell, Boise
I: Graham Carter, Boise
R: Phil McGrane, Boise
Coroner
R: Nikole “Niki” O’Neal, Meridian; Dotti Owens, Meridian (i)
Treasurer
D: Scott E. Jones, Boise; Sally M. Stone, Boise
R: Elizabeth A. Mahn, Boise
CANYON COUNTY
Commissioner, District 1
R: Leslie Van Beek, Caldwell, Sid Freeman, Caldwell; Darin Taylor, Middleton; Robert Vasquez, Caldwell
Commissioner, District 3
R: Mike Pullin, Nampa; Pam White, Nampa (i)
Assessor
R: Brian Stender, Caldwell (i)
Clerk
R: Chris Yamamoto, Caldwell (i)
Coroner
R: Jennifer Crawford, Nampa; Vicki DeGeus-Morris, Caldwell (i)
Treasurer
R: Tracie Lloyd, Caldwell (i)
