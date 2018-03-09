Your guide to Idaho’s 2018 primary election

IMPORTANT DATES
April 20: Last day to pre-register to vote for the May 15 primary. Election Day registration is allowed.
Late April-early May: Ada and Canyon counties will hold in-person early voting prior to Election Day. Those dates and times have not yet been finalized.
May 4: Last day to request mail-in absentee ballots.
May 15: Election Day. Polls open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Absentee ballots must be returned to county clerks’ offices by 8 p.m.
VOTING OPTIONS
Early voting: Avoid lines by voting early or by mail.
Ada County early voting usually takes place weekdays and Saturdays at the Ada County Elections Office, 400 N. Benjamin Lane in Boise. The county also has a mobile voting truck it has used in past elections, and may offer voting in other locations as well.
Canyon County early voting usually takes place weekdays at the Canyon County Elections Office, 1102 E. Chicago St. in Caldwell.
For information in other counties, contact your county elections office.
Vote by mail/absentee: Registered voters may request an absentee ballot until 5 p.m. May 4.
Absentee ballot request forms are available at www.idahovotes.gov.
You also may request an absentee ballot, in person or in writing, from your county clerk’s office.
A written request must list your complete name and address and the address you want it mailed to. It must be signed by you.
Election Day: All voters will be asked to show photo ID or sign an affidavit attesting to their identification.
Look up where you vote via idahovotes.gov or the Ada or Canyon county election websites. Call Ada County Elections at 208-287-6860 or Canyon County Elections at 208-454-7562 to confirm your polling place.
Not registered to vote? You may register during early voting or on Election Day at your polling site.
CLOSED GOP PRIMARY
Voters must select one of three ballots: Republican, Democratic or nonpartisan. Once the poll worker hands you a ballot, you may not change your mind.
Only people officially affilated with the Republican Party may select the Republican primary ballot. The Democrats’ primary is open in this state, and a voter of any affiliation may select a Democratic ballot.
The nonpartisan ballot contains only judicial races, and any special district bonds or levies.
The deadline to change your party affiliation was March 9. New or unaffiliated voters may still declare themselves Republicans during early voting or on Election Day. Also, anyone who must register again because of a name or address change may change party affiliation then.
WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT?
Two congressional offices, all statewide offices and legislative seats, and the following county offices: commissioner district 1, commissioner district 3, clerk, treasurer, assessor and coroner.
