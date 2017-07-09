Fate of Pacific Northwest orcas tied to having enough Columbia River salmon

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:51 Northwest orcas need Columbia salmon to survive Pause 3:05 Saving salmon: Why these remarkable fish matter to the Northwest 0:57 Mountain lion spotted in Idaho 1:12 York Fire threatens several homes on Kuna Mora Road 2:40 Why should you care about sagebrush? 2:10 Secretaries Zinke and Perdue visit Idaho 2:10 Fly over the aftermath of the 2016 Pioneer Fire 0:47 Camas Prairie Centennial Marsh comes alive 0:54 A hike through the Pioneer Fire area 1:19 Boise flooding: What to watch for Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The connection between saving salmon in the Columbia and Snake rivers and preserving killer whales in Washington state and British Columbia is bringing together advocates of both imperiled species, who want to see four Snake River dams in Washington removed. Brittany Peterson McClatchy

The connection between saving salmon in the Columbia and Snake rivers and preserving killer whales in Washington state and British Columbia is bringing together advocates of both imperiled species, who want to see four Snake River dams in Washington removed. Brittany Peterson McClatchy