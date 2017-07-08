Northwest salmon, the stuff of legends, still struggle to survive. Can we save them — and at what price?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:51 Northwest orcas need Columbia salmon to survive Pause 3:05 Saving salmon: Why these remarkable fish matter to the Northwest 0:57 Mountain lion spotted in Idaho 1:12 York Fire threatens several homes on Kuna Mora Road 2:40 Why should you care about sagebrush? 2:10 Secretaries Zinke and Perdue visit Idaho 2:10 Fly over the aftermath of the 2016 Pioneer Fire 0:47 Camas Prairie Centennial Marsh comes alive 0:54 A hike through the Pioneer Fire area 1:19 Boise flooding: What to watch for Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email For hundreds of thousands of years, wild ocean salmon have been coming to the Pacific Northwest. Now, their existence is under threat, along with the communities they support. Ali Rizvi and Sohail Al-Jamea McClatchy

For hundreds of thousands of years, wild ocean salmon have been coming to the Pacific Northwest. Now, their existence is under threat, along with the communities they support. Ali Rizvi and Sohail Al-Jamea McClatchy