Vandals hit Black Lives Matter float used in Boise State homecoming parade

Security at Boise State University is investigating vandalism of a Black Lives Matter float created by the university’s Afro-Black Student Alliance for Saturday’s homecoming parade, according to a statement emailed to media and posted on Facebook by President Bob Kustra.
“I learned this evening that a homecoming float built by the Afro-Black Student Alliance to raise awareness about the Black Lives Matter movement was damaged by vandals,” Kustra said in the statement. “Let me say unequivocally that I and all Boise State leaders condemn this act and any attempt to quiet the constitutionally protected free speech of students and others on our campus.”
They destroyed our Black Lives Matter homecoming float y'all... #boisestate for you— Queen N'nandii✨ (@_nnandiicole) October 16, 2016
The issue came to light on Twitter, with several users, including club president Nnandii Alexander, calling on the university to rectify the situation.
@_Kyeezus_ @_nnandiicole @boisestatelive it was completely destroyed. It looked purposely vandalized and not just "naturally caused"— Laun (@Milaunn_Italy) October 16, 2016
And we're supposed to what? Continue with our school lives as if nothing happened ??? @boisestatelive explain.— Queen N'nandii✨ (@_nnandiicole) October 16, 2016
@reflectivity @_nnandiicole Actions that do not reflect the intent of the Homecoming Parade did happen and are not acceptable. We care.— Boise State (@boisestatelive) October 16, 2016
“We had the names of a few who had been killed such as Sandra Bland, Trayvon Martin, Tamil Rice, Eric Garner, etc. Those balloons were popped and taken down,” Alexander said. “We had balloons with words such as justice, unity, etc. on them and it looked as if someone tried to wipe the paint off. We had a beautiful sign that said “black lives matter” and it was nowhere to be found.”
The process. You can see two of the signs my members made that were "taken by the wind" @boisestatelive pic.twitter.com/nnfHc05O4U— Queen N'nandii✨ (@_nnandiicole) October 16, 2016
The initial product : it wasn't in its final form of course, but this is the gist. You can clearly tell the the idea was. Smh pic.twitter.com/f1nrssmezr— Queen N'nandii✨ (@_nnandiicole) October 16, 2016
Alexander said homecoming officials initially told her the damage was caused by wind, though she said she didn’t notice any other floats that appeared to be damaged.
“We were told if we no longer wanted to be in the parade, to take the decorations down and park the golf cart [and] if we wanted to remain in the parade to continue with our cart looking the way it was,” she said.
This is what our float ended up looking like. We never did a final product picture cuz we though we would be able to today smh pic.twitter.com/2Y5mmoM9zC— Queen N'nandii✨ (@_nnandiicole) October 16, 2016
In his statement, Kustra said university security was looking into the reports. He said school officials “have reached out to the alliance’s student leaders to express our support directly.”
As of Sunday morning, Alexander said she hadn’t heard from Kustra.
“My members remained strong and wanted to show the world that despite the trials and tribulations we faced, we are proud to be members of Afro-Black Student Alliance,” Alexander said. “And we will not shut up.”
