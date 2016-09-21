Protest to save paintings at Mountain Home High ends; issue not yet resolved

Seniors at Mountain Home High School wanted to celebrate their class and leave a mark.
They proposed a fundraiser that could do both. The idea was one they had seen at other schools: a pay-for-a-space project, wherein students could pay $45 to paint a design into a parking spot in the school’s lot. The paint would fade just by graduation, and then could be cleaned off with a power washing after that, said senior Tamia Williams.
It seemed like a great way to highlight students’ creative abilities and personalities. And they made sure to seek administrators’ permission before painting spots, Williams said.
Williams sketched out her design in chalk on Saturday and her friends helped her paint it in. She took a photo with it, beaming, sitting next to the hashtag she included: #BlackLivesMatter.
Later that weekend someone else posted a photo of Williams’ design on Facebook, a post Williams said was later deleted, asking for public comment. That’s when controversy heated up.
The responses included posts of “all lives matter” and denouncing the Black Lives Matter movement as racist.
On Monday, Williams heard that her painting and all of her class’s spots were to be washed away. On Tuesday, the senior class started sitting on the the parking space to prevent it getting washed away. Protests, which continued until late Wednesday afternoon, have drawn as many as 100 students.
Counter-protesters gathered in front of a home across the street with Confederate flags, and Williams said Wednesday “they escalated it today” with racially-themed actions including bringing fried chicken and watermelon to the high school protesters.
Williams said she mostly ignored the negative comments. But she was baffled by those who called Black Lives Matter racist, since the movement was formed partly in response to the disproportionate killing of black people by police.
“I don’t think they understand that Black Lives Matter means black lives matter too,” she said.
“It was really the adults that blew it out of proportion and made it a problem, because none of the kids at school were bothered,” Williams said. “My generation is very accepting.”
Superintendent James Gilbert said he didn’t have a problem with Williams’ painting, but said the high school administration made a mistake by allowing any of the spaces to be painted.
“The issue has absolutely nothing to do with the content in the student murals,” Gilbert said Monday. “The district does not allow students to paint parking lots with murals, just as we wouldn’t allow students to paint lockers or desks.”
Late Wednesday afternoon, he issued a written statement: “The student led protest at Mountain Home High School regarding student painted parking spots has concluded today at 4:00 PM. Members of the Mountain Home student body and school officials are working collaboratively toward a resolution to the situation that is agreeable to all involved.”
Williams said she and the Mountain View High student body president hope to meet with the superintendent this week or next to try to come to an agreement, but students had always expected that the protest would end today.
“Right now, all we can do is wait,” she said.
Earlier this week, Gilbert said the district is not opposed to the students’ actions.
“The students have done absolutely nothing wrong and I support their right to protest and take civic responsibility regarding social issues that impact their lives,” Gilbert said.
Kristin Rodine contributed
Comments