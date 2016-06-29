Database: Officer-involved fatal shootings in Idaho

The Statesman combed media reports, public records and other sources to create Idaho’s first database of fatal law enforcement shootings since 2000. Click in the name field at the top of the display below to see a pull-down list of people shot and killed.
Twelve fatal shootings have occurred in Idaho since Jan. 1, 2015:
▪ Sept. 26, 2016: Two Boise officers and two Garden City officers approached Anthony Ray Bauer, who pointed a firearm at the officers, according to the police departments. All four officers fired shots, and Bauer drove into the building, they said.
▪ Aug. 2, 2016: Matthew Conrad, a 34-year-old Hammett man, was shot and killed by Elmore County deputies on Interstate 84 after he pointed a firearm at motorists and at them, they said.
▪ June 14, 2016: A Boise police officer shot Noel Rodriguez, a Caldwell man released on parole in February, after he reportedly rammed police vehicles in a West Boise neighborhood.
▪ April 28, 2016: Two Ada County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot Lee Easter in his southwest Boise home after they said he aimed a handgun at the deputies. An investigation is pending.
▪ March 18, 2016: A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot David Giles at an Idaho Falls hospital after Giles grabbed the deputy’s shotgun. An investigation deemed the shooting justified.
▪ Dec. 26, 2015: A Homedale police officer and Owyhee County sheriff’s deputy called to a Homedale home shot Gilberto Heredia after he allegedly pulled a handgun on the officers and then ignored their commands to put it down. Heredia died in a hospital on Jan. 1. An investigation deemed the shooting justified.
▪ Nov. 1, 2015: Two Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot Council rancher Jack Yantis, who was on the scene of a traffic crash involving one of his bulls. Yantis was attempting to put down the bull with a rifle. State and federal investigations are pending.
▪ Aug. 11, 2015: Two Bonner County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a Sandpoint police officer were serving Casey Alarcon with an arrest warrant when a struggle ensued. Alarcon reportedly pulled a weapon and fired two shots at the officers. One deputy returned fire, shooting Alarcon. An investigation is pending.
▪ April 6, 2015: During a two-county vehicle pursuit that started with a traffic stop, Tyrell Larsen crashed his truck near Rigby and emerged with a rifle in hand. A Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot Larsen after ordering him to drop the weapon at least five times. An investigation deemed the shooting justified.
▪ March 8, 2015: A Canyon County Sheriff’s Office deputy was responding to a domestic disturbance call at a Middleton home when Brandon Rapp came out with a gun. The deputy asked Rapp three times to lower his weapon. Rapp did not comply and the deputy shot Rapp. An investigation deemed the shooting justified.
▪ Feb. 16, 2015: A Boise police officer responding to a disturbance call of breaking glass and gunshots approached Michael Casper’s residence and heard more shots. Casper was in the house near a window, holding a gun. The officer shot Casper when he pointed his gun toward another police officer who was approaching the scene. An investigation deemed the shooting justified.
▪ Jan. 24, 2015: Following an armed robbery at a drugstore, Rexburg police officers located the suspect, ordered him to stop and show his hands and told him he was under arrest. Darryl Myler pulled a pistol from his jacket pocket and fired four times at officers. The officers shot Myler. An investigation deemed the shooting justified.
These deaths bring to 54 the number of people known to have been killed in officer-involved shootings in Idaho since 2000.
The database is designed to be updated as we learn of additional shootings from previous years or new incidents.
If you know of additional names to add to the database, please contact reporter Cynthia Sewell.
Cynthia Sewell: 208-377-6428, @CynthiaSewell
