Court date set for Boise father who hid young daughters in remote Nevada

A 29-year-old Boise man who was arrested after he took his two young daughters to Nevada and hid out in rugged terrain around Eureka remains at the Washoe County Jail in Reno.
Joshua Dundon, whose actions triggered an Amber Alert, was booked into the jail on May 19, a few days after he was arrested outside Eureka. The jail lists his charge as being a fugitive from another state.
Dundon’s next court date is at 10 a.m. June 5.
Eureka County sheriff’s investigators believe Dundon set his truck on fire and rolled it down a hill before retreating into the hills around Eureka. Witnesses heard gunshots at the time the fire was set, and a deputy who responded to the scene told the sheriff that someone fired in his direction, Sheriff Keith Logan told the Statesman.
Searchers found Dundon’s two daughters, Jaylynn, 6 and Madison, 7, after their father turned up shoeless, hungry and thirsty at a ranch near Eureka. The girls were taken to a Boise hospital, where they were reunited with their mother.
Dundon was hospitalized in Nevada, then booked into jail.
