UPDATE: Boise children missing in Amber Alert found safe

First reported as a missing-persons case this weekend, the search for two Boise girls and their father turned into an Amber Alert Monday afternoon — then relief for worried family members around 9:40 p.m. with news the girls had been found safe.
The key appeared to be investigators’ confirmation Monday that the burned remains of a silver Chevrolet Silverado in Eureka County, Nev., belonged to Joshua Dundon, 29.
Within eight hours of the Amber Alert, Dundon’s daughters Jaylynn, 6, and Madison, 7, were found safe in that Nevada county, and Dundon himself was in custody.
The girls were being taken to an unspecified Idaho hospital Monday night to be treated for exposure, and to be reunited with family.
Dundon checked the girls out of their elementary school on Wednesday. He told witnesses that he was taking them camping near Arrowrock Reservoir, according to police.
A day later and roughly 350 miles away, a local couple out on a walk heard a gunshot, said Eureka County Sheriff Keith Logan. They came across Dundon’s burning pickup truck in time to watch a male walk away from it and speak to a female, whom the couple couldn’t see but could hear.
The couple left the area and called for law enforcement. Due to the truck’s condition, it took until Monday morning for investigators to dismantle it and confirm its vehicle identification number.
Investigators say they believe the truck was intentionally set on fire.
Logan and his deputies found multiple sets of footprints in the area, and several used ammunition casings at the scene. They also kept stumbling upon Dundon’s personal effects “hidden away in the woods” nearby, he said. Aerial searches had found no immediate sign of the family, and the sheriff feared an escalation.
“He’s prepared for, based on the amount of ammunition he has, something greater than we already are dealing with,” Logan said Monday afternoon.
Authorities believed Dundon may have had a small dirt bike or motorcycle with him in the truck, but it’s not clear if he got access to any other vehicles.
Back in Boise, police walked in and out of Dundon’s home Monday evening in a cul-de-sac off of Granger Avenue and Mitchell Street, passing a camper parked in the driveway.
Mark Scheithe lives nearby and said he walks his dog past the home at 6 p.m. every day. He talked about his interactions with Dundon — including the saga of Dundon buying the camper, a lemon — and said he was surprised to see Dundon on the news regarding the Amber Alert.
“It doesn’t make any sense,” Scheithe said. “He seems like a responsible guy. He seems like a great father.”
Nicole Hurley has lived across the street from Dundon since the end of March and said she remembers the last time she saw him.
Hurley told a Statesman reporter that she remembers it distinctly because Dundon’s four-door, large pickup was loaded with stuff, including kids’ bikes.
She thought to herself, “Dang, he must be going to have a good time.”
Hurley said her 9-year-old daughter plays with Dundon’s kids and she is hopeful that he wouldn’t hurt his own children.
“He didn’t seem like the type of guy who would harm his kids,” Hurley said.
Christopher Grow co-owns Capitol Concrete Construction LLC with Dundon. Grow hadn’t seen nor heard from him in a week, something that Dundon had never done before.
“I’d like to know where he is too,” Grow said.
The Amber Alert stated Dundon was known to use illegal drugs and had threatened multiple times before to harm himself.
Public court records list a few past convictions, including misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in 2008 in Canyon County and misdemeanor driving under the influence in 2009 in Ada County.
Ruth Brown and Cynthia Sewell contributed.
Comments