Meridian man accused of abusing delayed woman worked as West Ada bus aide

A Meridian man accused last week of having sexual contact with a developmentally delayed woman was employed with West Ada School District as a bus aide, district spokesman Eric Exline confirmed.
Kevin Dwight Setter, 24, faces a felony charge of sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult in regard to a woman he allegedly met at church.
Exline said Setter is no longer employed with Cascade Transportation, the company that West Ada contracts its transportation through. Parents whose children rode buses that Setter worked on were notified of the arrest early this week.
One parent expressed concern because Setter had worked on a bus transporting adults with developmental delays, a route she said her 19-year-old daughter rides. Exline said the school spoke with the driver of that bus, who hadn’t noticed any inappropriate behavior.
Exline said Setter worked as an aide on multiple school buses carrying children as young as elementary school age. Exline said the district has spoken with representatives at each school where students had contact with Setter to be sure there are no additional allegations. At this time, no other claims have been made, he said.
“Obviously if a parent has a concern, we want to get them in touch with law enforcement,” Exline said.
Meridian police did not immediately return a request to determine if they were investigating further charges.
