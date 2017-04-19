Meridian man allegedly abused woman with a mental age of about 6

Kevin Dwight Setter, 24, is accused of having sexual contact with a developmentally disabled Twin Falls woman who was visiting relatives in Meridian last November, Tracy Basterrechea, the city’s deputy police chief, said Wednesday.
After the woman — a 27-year-old with the mental capacity of a 6-year-old — returned to Twin Falls, she mentioned the sexual contact to a mental health worker, who called police, Basterrechea said.
Setter and the woman reportedly met at church and struck up a friendship. Setter drove the woman to or from church, Basterrechea said, and on at least two occasions they allegedly stopped at his home on North Wren Avenue for sex.
Police began their investigation when the conduct was reported Nov. 29. A warrant was issued last week on a felony charge of sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult. Setter was arrested Tuesday night and booked into the Ada County Jail. His first court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
Idaho Code defines a vulnerable adult as a person at least 18 years old who cannot protect herself or himself from abuse, neglect or exploitation because of extensive physical or mental impairment.
