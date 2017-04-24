Nampa man arrested in alleged gang-related stabbing in Caldwell

A Nampa man was arrested late Sunday in a suspected gang-related stabbing that occurred early that day in Caldwell, according to a Caldwell Police Department press release.
Sergio Marquez Lopez, 19, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, as well as a gang enhancement that can carry an additional 2 to 5 years at sentencing.
CPD’s Street Crimes Unit found Lopez around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a residence in Middleton, where he was arrested without incident.
Lopez is suspected of stabbing a 24-year-old man at a residence in the 4800 block of Dandridge Way in Caldwell early Sunday morning. The victim was hospitalized with stab wounds, but was said to be in stable condition Sunday afternoon.
Police are still investigating the incident, which happened at a house where a party and shots fired had been reported earlier in the evening. It’s possible that more suspects may be arrested, police said.
