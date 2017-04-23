Caldwell police looking for suspect in early morning stabbing

Caldwell police are looking for the suspect in an early morning stabbing that left a young man injured, according to a Caldwell Police Department press release.
Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, police were dispatched to West Valley Medical Center after a 24-year-old man arrived with multiple stab wounds. The man was quickly sent to a Boise hospital for surgery and is now in stable condition.
Officers determined the stabbing occurred after a disturbance at a residence in the 4800 block of Dandridge Way in Caldwell. CPD officers had been at the residence earlier for reports of shots fired and a juvenile party.
Police didn’t identify the stabbing victim.
CPD is trying to identify other potential victims, as well as suspects. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call dispatch at 208 454-7531.
