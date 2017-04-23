Crime

April 23, 2017 5:22 PM

Caldwell police looking for suspect in early morning stabbing

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

Caldwell police are looking for the suspect in an early morning stabbing that left a young man injured, according to a Caldwell Police Department press release.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, police were dispatched to West Valley Medical Center after a 24-year-old man arrived with multiple stab wounds. The man was quickly sent to a Boise hospital for surgery and is now in stable condition.

Officers determined the stabbing occurred after a disturbance at a residence in the 4800 block of Dandridge Way in Caldwell. CPD officers had been at the residence earlier for reports of shots fired and a juvenile party.

Police didn’t identify the stabbing victim.

CPD is trying to identify other potential victims, as well as suspects. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call dispatch at 208 454-7531.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bruce Marchant arraigned in district court for 2016 rape, murder of Sierra Bush

Bruce Marchant arraigned in district court for 2016 rape, murder of Sierra Bush 2:18

Bruce Marchant arraigned in district court for 2016 rape, murder of Sierra Bush
Disabled Boise man's surveillance camera captured thieves stealing from his porch 0:30

Disabled Boise man's surveillance camera captured thieves stealing from his porch
Ada County Sheriff: Officer-involved shooting occurred as deputies served a warrant 1:18

Ada County Sheriff: Officer-involved shooting occurred as deputies served a warrant

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos