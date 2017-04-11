‘Mastermind’ in fatal attack at Lake Lowell gets as many years in prison as killer

Jayson Woods didn't brutally kick Steven Nelson near Lake Lowell last April, but he assembled a "pack" and engineered the plan to lure the gay man to a remote spot to rob him.
For that, 3rd District Judge George Southworth said Tuesday, the 28-year-old should serve at least 28 years in prison -- the same total handed down Monday to Kelly Schneider, the violent homophobe who delivered the devastating blows that led to Nelson's death nearly one year ago.
Southworth gave Woods a somewhat shorter sentence — 23 years to life — for first degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery. But he added on five years for accepting the earnings of a prostitute, to be served consecutively, for a total of at least 28 years in prison.
The difference in the murder sentence comes down to the fact that Schneider "was the one that made the decision to keep kicking Mr. Nelson long after it became unnecessary," the judge said.
Nelson's family turned out in force for the sentencing hearing, and brother Eric told the Statesman they agreed with the statements and sentencing handed down by Southworth.
"We thought he was equally or more responsible for Steven's death," Eric Nelson said after the hearing.
Although Schneider was initially described as the mastermind in the murder, he was portrayed during Woods’ sentencing hearing as the muscle, basically doing Woods’ bidding. And both prosecutor and judge used “mastermind” to describe Woods’ role.
Canyon County Deputy Prosecutor Chris Boyd said Woods designed the ad for gay sex that drew Nelson to Lake Lowell and deployed Schneider and two others, who laid in wait in case Schneider needed more muscle, to carry out the crime. Woods is the only one of the four suspects who went to trial rather than entering a plea. A jury found him guilty in February of first-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and accepting the earnings of a prostitute.
Schneider, the 23-year-old man who kicked Woods, faces another sentencing hearing later this month for a federal hate crime targeting Nelson as a gay man. Kevin Tracy and Daniel Henkel, who testified against Woods and pleaded guilty to lesser charges, also face sentencing hearings in the next few weeks.
Comments