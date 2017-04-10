After admitting to luring, killing gay man near Nampa, he’ll serve 3 decades in prison

Kelly Schneider, clad in a yellow and white striped jail jumpsuit, sat with his head bowed on Monday as 3rd District Judge Thomas J. Ryan handed down his sentence.
Schneider will serve at least 28 years of a potential life sentence for the beating death of a gay man near Lake Lowell on April 29, 2016.
After that 28 years, he would be eligible for parole.
The 23-year-old, believed to be the “ringleader” of the crime, in January pleaded guilty to the murder and robbery of 49-year-old Steven Nelson. He was later charged with a federal hate crime to which he also pleaded guilty. He will be sentenced on that charge on April 26, nearly a year .
Schneider’s lawyer Monday said his client wished to apologize to Nelson’s family.
“I understand that no matter what I do, I can never make right what I did wrong. ... I’m not asking anybody for forgiveness, because I don’t deserve it,” the soft-spoken Schneider then said.
Schneider is one of four people who were charged in Nelson’s death. A codefendant, Jayson Woods, is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.
Nelson died after he responded to an online ad promising a sexual encounter. He was instead attacked by Schneider, who yelled homophobic slurs while kicking him repeatedly with steel-toed boots, then stripped and robbed him in the pre-dawn darkness near Gott’s Point, prosecutors have said.
The critically injured man walked, naked and without shoes, for about a half mile to reach a house and get help. He died several hours later at a hospital but was able to provide Canyon County sheriff’s investigators with detailed information that helped identify his attackers.
Ryan’s decision Monday came after testimony from prosecutors that Schneider has a history of violent behavior. Prosecutors also pointed out that the group involved in Nelson’s murder planned similar robberies in the same time frame.
The judge’s decision also followed about an hour of victim impact statements from Nelson’s family. His father and all four of his older siblings tearfully described the pain they’ve experienced since the murder.
“For the last 10 months, my mind has been going over the last hours of our youngest son, Steven,” said Nelson’s father, Edgar Nelson.
Steven’s family remembered him as helpful and well-loved, a friend to all those he came in contact with. He loved books, followed politics closely, advocated for gay rights. He was “a fair mechanic,” his father said, and made beautiful flower arrangements for his mother.
His family said they didn’t define Steven by his sexuality.
“He wasn’t my gay brother, he was just my brother,” said Nelson’s sister in her statement.
Steven’s father said the family first found out Steven was gay when he was in high school and came home covered in bruises, the result of being bullied for being homosexual. Later, gay slurs were written on the family car and eggs were thrown at their home, Edgar Nelson said.
“I pointed out to him that he had chosen a difficult lifestyle,” Edgar said in his statement. “He said, ‘It wasn’t chosen. It’s just the way I am.’”
Edgar Nelson described what he believed his son may have suffered the night he was beaten.
“When you think about torture ... I don’t know how you could inflict more torture than I just described,” said Edgar Nelson.
A brother pointed out that doctors at Saint Alphonsus in Boise were unable to administer blood thinners to Steven as he experienced the heart attack that eventually killed him. His lungs were bleeding too severely.
Though Steven Nelson’s family seemed pleased by the judge’s decision, it likely won’t quiet the nightmares that several of them said they experience regularly since Steven died.
“In my imagination, I walk that mile over and over with Steven,” said his father.
