Another suspect in Lake Lowell murder pleads guilty, but only to robbery

A third suspect in the robbery and murder of a gay man near Lake Lowell last April is headed for sentencing.
Kevin Robert Tracy, 21, of Nampa pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting felony robbery Monday in exchange for Canyon County prosecutors dropping the murder and conspiracy charges against him. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 24.
Tracy and the fourth suspect, Daniel Henkel, are accused of hiding nearby in case Nelson put up a struggle and ringleader Kelly Schneider needed more muscle. Henkel is scheduled for trial on all three charges March 6.
Schneider has pleaded guilty to murder and a federal hate crime for repeatedly kicking Steven Nelson with steel-toed boots, robbing him and leaving him naked and critically wounded in a remote area of the Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge. Jayson Woods, who at one point described himself as the "salesman" in the plan to lure Nelson with an ad for gay sex, was convicted last week of murder, robbery and conspiracy in addition to accepting the earnings of a prostitute.
