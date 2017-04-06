Suspect in rape, murder of Sierra Bush is back in Ada County to face charges

Bruce Marchant, 61, was booked into the Ada County Jail at 12:36 a.m. Thursday on felony charges of first degree murder, rape and kidnapping of the 18-year-old Boise State University student.
He was extradited from New York after a judge cleared the way for Bruce Marchant to be brought back to Boise to be tried on charges of rape, murder and kidnapping in the death of Boise State University student Sierra Bush.
Before leaving New York, he reportedly told a journalist “I’m not guilty of rape and kidnapping” as he was being led to an elevator by officials, the New York Post reports. Marchant said he didn’t flee to New York because of the crimes, and the timing was coincidence, the Post reports.
Marchant is accused of killing Bush last fall and dumping her naked body in a creek near Idaho City, about 30 miles from Boise.
Marchant was arrested in early November after police located him in a Veterans Affairs hospital in New York City. He had fought extradition back to Idaho, requiring a process in which New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Idaho Gov. Butch Otter had to sign documents ordering the prisoner’s transfer.
Bush went missing in late September and her body was found Oct. 22.
The Boise State freshman was a beloved member of the university community, and about 250 people attended a vigil on campus after news came out that she had been found dead.
