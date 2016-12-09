Murder, rape suspect held in NYC won’t likely be back in Boise for at least 1 month

The man arrested in New York City and accused of kidnapping, raping and killing a Boise teenager will next appear in court early in January, according to NYC court documents.
Bruce Allen Marchant, 61, faces felony charges of murder, rape and kidnapping in the death of Sierra Bush, an 18-year-old from Boise who went missing in late September. Bush was known to some as Simon.
Marchant is scheduled to appear for an extradition hearing on Jan. 5 in New York Criminal Court. It’s unclear how quickly he would be returned to Idaho if a judge grants the extradition request in January — New York court officials said Marchant’s return could be immediate or may require additional steps if he decides to fight the extradition. In the latter case, said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts, Idaho officials would issue a governor’s warrant and work with New York officials and the Idaho attorney general to bring Marchant to Idaho.
According to New York court officials, Marchant — currently in jail at Rikers Island — has not currently waived his right to an extradition hearing.
“If he waives extradition, it’s a much faster process,” Bennetts said. “I don’t know (if he’s likely to). It’s his right to exercise whether he would waive or not waive that.”
New York court officials said Marchant will be held in jail until the January appearance. His records do not indicate a bail option — bail is generally not available in this type of case.
According to Boise and New York City police departments, Marchant was arrested Thursday afternoon in Manhattan at an address that corresponds to a Veterans Affairs hospital.
In court documents filed in a 2014 arrest in Ada County, Marchant said he is a disabled, retired Navy sailor. The Statesman has not yet been able to confirm his military service, nor why he happened to be in the New York hospital this week.
Marchant has a long criminal history, including 20 years spent in Idaho and federal prisons for an armed robbery and assault on a police officer in North Idaho, and for other unspecified federal charges.
He was released from prison in 2008. At one point in recent years, he rented part of a house in a cul-de-sac along Maple Grove Road from Bush’s father, Phil Bush. Neighbors there remember him as quiet and kind to their children. “He definitely wasn’t all there,” said neighbor Justin Griggs. “I don’t know if it was from mental illness or drugs.” Griggs recalled seeing Sierra Bush at the house before.
The 2014 Ada County arrest involved two counts of misdemeanor battery at the Maple Grove address. Court records state Marchant “did intentionally and unlawfully” touch or strike two different women. Prosecutors later dropped those charges “pursuant to (a) negotiated deal,” court records state.
NYPD placed Marchant’s most recent address at a home on North Allumbaugh Street. Two men there Friday said he no longer lives at that home.
Boise police have given few details on Marchant’s arrest and the investigation leading up to his identification as a suspect. A warrant was issued for Marchant’s arrest on Tuesday, and Boise police said they learned Wednesday that Marchant was at the New York hospital, prompting them to fly BPD detectives to the city to help New York police arrest him on Thursday. An NYPD official familiar with the case said the detectives who helped arrest Marchant are part of a citywide task force, though he declined to elaborate on what the task force’s focus is.
A number of agencies were involved in the investigation, including the FBI. BPD credited the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office as helping, but its role remains unclear; dispatchers there declined comment Friday morning. The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office also declined to comment on the agencies involved.
Audrey Dutton contributed.
