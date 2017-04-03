After shooting at deputies serving a warrant, Boise man faces four felony charges

A Boise man faces multiple felony charges after police say he shot at Ada County Sheriff’s deputies serving his father with a warrant last week.
Bryan Coy, 34, was booked into Ada County Jail on Sunday after being released from the hospital, where he was transported with unspecified injuries last Tuesday when deputies returned gunfire. He faces three felony charges of aggravated assault or battery upon certain personnel, as well as a single count of use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony.
According to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were attempting to serve a warrant to 65-year-old Robert Coy on Tuesday for falsifying a public document. When Robert resisted arrest, his son, Bryan, fired a pistol at deputies.
Police said three deputies returned fire, though it’s not clear how many shots were fired by either Coy or the deputies. Some neighbors at the scene of the incident last week told the Statesman they heard between 10 and 14 gunshots.
Robert Coy was booked on Tuesday on suspicion of the felony charge of offering a false or forged instrument. He was being held on a $10,000 bond, though he was no longer in jail as of Monday morning, according to the Ada County inmate roster online.
It was not immediately clear when Bryan Coy would appear in court.
Nicole Blanchard: 208-377-6410, @NMBlanchard
Comments