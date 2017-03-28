Ada deputies attempt to serve warrant, end up involved in shooting in West Boise

The listed owner of a home where three sheriff’s deputies were involved in a shooting Tuesday is wanted on a $10,000 warrant for falsifying a public record or written instrument, according to a list of Ada County warrant on the sheriff’s website.
It’s still unconfirmed exactly who was involved in the shooting around 12:45 p.m. in the 9900 block of West Granger Ave., off of Mitchell near Ustick. And only one of two men arrested at the scene reportedly fired at deputies. But dispatchers and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office said the three deputies were out serving a felony warrant at the time.
One man — the one who shot at the deputies — was hurt in the shooting and taken to a local hospital in an ambulance, Sheriff Stephen Bartlett told reporters shortly before 2 p.m.
The injured man’s medical condition was not yet available.
“It is a very fluid, active crime scene and investigation at this point,” Bartlett said.
The Boise Police Department is leading that investigation as part of the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force. That task force is comprised of law enforcement agencies across the county. Shooting investigations are led by a different agency than the one involved in the shooting.
The three deputies were all taken off-site, Bartlett said. They are all members of the agency’s Anti-Crime Team In Our Neighborhoods, a four-deputy team that focuses on “specific crime problems and quality-of-life issues” in planned communities across Ada County.
Neighbors of the home, who didn’t want to give their names, told the Statesman they heard 12 rapid shots earlier in the day.
The deputies went out to serve the warrant at 12:15 p.m. Things apparently escalated so quickly, the deputies weren’t able to alert neighbors through a reverse-911 system set up in this county.
Bartlett repeatedly stressed that the shooting was still under investigation and that more details would be released as his department was able to.
Police radio conversations suggest deputies had to go through and clear the house after the shooting. Asked what the injured man was shot with, a person at the scene said a 40-caliber weapon.
Ada County sheriff’s deputies were out serving a felony warrant in a neighborhood in West Boise midday Tuesday, just before dispatchers received reports of shots fired.
Earlier in the afternoon, police tape crossed Mitchell, closing off that street to traffic.
Police and other cars leaving the scene now pic.twitter.com/k02XIDl2LV— Nicole Blanchard (@NMBlanchard) March 28, 2017
It’s been just a week and a half since Boise’s last officer-involved shooting. That one involved a man in the Foothills who threatened trail users and their dogs, then shot a dog before dying in a confrontation with Boise police.
Just Monday, Idaho State Police shot a woman in Pocatello who was in a vehicle with a man fleeing arrest, the Associated Press reports.
This is a breaking news report. Check back for further details as they are confirmed.
Got Ada Sheriff, Eagle Police and Boise Police here so far, as well as fire pic.twitter.com/BaMJD0y53h— Nicole Blanchard (@NMBlanchard) March 28, 2017
Deputies serving a felony warrant at a home in 9900 blk of W Granger in Boise involved in a shooting. One suspect transported by ambulance.— Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) March 28, 2017
