Suspect in Boise Foothills shooting found dead, police ask public to avoid Hulls Gulch

Boise police said shortly after 12:30 p.m. that the person believed involved in the shooting had been found dead in the Hulls Gulch area, a popular hiking spot.
Many details of what happened still have not been confirmed. But a hiker who did not want to give his name told the Statesman that “some guy went crazy and shot a dog.” Officers then tracked that man down and shots were exchanged, the hiker said.
That sequence of events is repeated by other witnesses on a local trail running Facebook group.
Police at the scene say there is no indication that any officers were hurt.
Shortly before noon, Boise police announced that an officer-involved shooting had occurred. At that point they said the suspect was “contained” near the lower Hulls Gulch trailhead.
Police have not confirmed any specifics of the shooting A report of shots fired preceded the announcement of the officer-involved shooting.
Officers have blocked off the area and are asking people to stay away.
Trails in the Hulls Gulch area begin off of 8th Street and connect to Camel’s Back Park.
This is a breaking news report. Check back for more details as we learn more.
