Idaho dentist: I didn’t illegally sell drug, I administered it at patient’s request

John E. Goodrich, charged with a felony, said one of his patients was undergoing a “microneedle facial” procedure from a provider at a Boise medical office and insisted that he give her a sedative to calm her.
Then, he told the Idaho Statesman, “she just turned against me.”
Goodrich talked to a Statesman reporter Friday in an Ada County courtroom while awaiting arraignment on a felony charge of delivering a controlled substance — the dental sedative Halcion. Boise police and Ada prosecutors had previously released no details of the drug charge against Goodrich, and he said he was upset by initial media reports that the delivery charge meant he had sold drugs.
“Saying it was a sale is a complete falsehood,” he said.
“It’s been alleged, and we’ve got some facts that suggest that the victim was injected by the substance that the defendant is being charged with,” Deputy Ada County Prosecutor Austin Frates said. “Thereafter she felt she was being taken advantage of.”
Frates did not specify how the victim was taken advantage of, nor why prosecutors believe the drug was administered.
Goodrich’s attorney, Michael Crawford, did not object to the prosecution’s request for a no-contact order, saying Goodrich has no reason to contact the woman, who lives in Boise.
After the hearing, Goodrich declined to answer further questions on the advice of his attorney.
The alleged crime happened last July, and prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Goodrich Feb. 28. He turned himself in on the warrant last week and is free on $10,000 bond. The maximum punishment for illegal delivery of a narcotic is life in prison and/or a $25,000 fine.
The Mountain Home dentist’s preliminary hearing on the drug charge is set for April 3.
Goodrich also is scheduled for trial in June on a felony lewd conduct charge investigated by Mountain Home Police. After his arraignment in September, he was released on his own recognizance but was ordered to stay away from the alleged victim, a girl between the ages of 9 and 15.
The lewd conduct allegedly took place two decades ago, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Elmore County court last fall. Goodrich reportedly admitted the abuse to the victim’s mother in 2015. Under Idaho law, there is no statute of limitations for lewd conduct against children.
