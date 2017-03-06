Mountain Home dentist accused of selling dental sedative, a restricted drug

John Earl Goodrich, the Mountain Home dentist charged last fall with lewd conduct with a child under 16, will be in court Friday under a new charge — that he illegally sold the sedative Halcion last July.
Ada County prosecutors filed an arrest warrant on the charge Feb. 28, and Goodrich was booked into the Ada County Jail on the felony drug charge Friday. He was released on $10,000 bond, according to court records.
The complaint against Goodrich alleges he sold Halcion to an individual around July 8 or 10. It does not state any other information about the alleged crime, which was investigated by Boise police.
Under Idaho Code, the maximum punishment for sale of a narcotic is life in prison and a fine of $25,000.
Halcion, a brand name for the prescription drug triazolam, is a federally controlled substance used by dentists as a sedative and also used to treat insomnia. It belongs to a class of drugs called benzodiazepines.
Goodrich, 57, is scheduled to appear in court on the drug charge Friday morning.
His felony lewd conduct charge, investigated by Mountain Home Police, is set for trial June 7. After his arraignment in September, he was released on his own recognizance but was ordered to stay away from the alleged victim, a girl between the ages of 9 and 15.
The crimes allegedly took place two decades ago, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Elmore County court last fall. Under Idaho law, there is no statute of limitations for those sex crimes against children.
