Boise State football player jailed on domestic battery offense

A Boise State University linebacker was arrested early Wednesday and booked into the Ada County Jail.
Kameron Dante Miles, 22, is expected to make his first court appearance on misdemeanor domestic battery later Wednesday, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office online jail roster.
The sheriff’s website says Kameron Miles, 22, was booked into the Ada County Jail at 2:41 a.m. after he was arrested by Boise police.
In the 2016-17 season, the redshirt junior from Mesquite, Texas, played in 11 games, according to the Boise State website.
Further information was not immediately available from Boise police or Boise State. Check back for more information as it becomes available.
