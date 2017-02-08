Miles’ dismissal latest in turbulent roster changes under BSU football coach Harsin

The Boise State football team dismissed senior linebacker Kameron Miles on Wednesday following his arrest on a domestic battery charge. He is the seventh player to be dismissed from the team, or to leave facing suspension, since the start of the 2016 calendar year.
▪ Linebacker Marquis Hendrix and defensive back Donzale Roddie were expelled from school in July 2016, and defensive back Darreon Jackson was suspended for the fall semester following a Title IX investigation into a sexual misconduct case. All three left school and played in the fall at junior colleges. Hendrix has signed with FCS Bethune-Cookman and Jackson with Arkansas State after Kansas denied his transfer last month.
▪ Safety Dylan Sumner-Gardner, a four-star recruit and West Mesquite (Texas) High graduate like Miles, was dismissed from the team before the Cactus Bowl in December. He was cited in November 2015 during a traffic stop for drug paraphernalia use or possession with intent to use, and was suspended the first four games of last season for academic reasons.
▪ Defensive tackle Dereck Boles was kicked off the team last February after allegedly biting off part of a teammate’s ear and was charged with felony mayhem. He played last fall at a junior college and signed with Florida International. It was the second fight involving teammates in a year’s time. In February 2015, wide receiver Rick Smith and running back Jack Fields were involved in a fight in the locker room. No charges were filed, and Smith was dismissed that October.
▪ In January 2016, tight end David Lucero was dismissed after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge in an incident involving a female student-athlete. He was originally charged with felony attempted strangulation. Lucero went to a junior college in Arizona and has signed with UTEP.
▪ Defensive end Mat Boesen was dismissed from the team just before the Fiesta Bowl in late December 2014 and played last season at TCU. He was part of former coach Chris Petersen’s last signing class in 2013, which has seen nine of the 25 players leave or be dismissed.
Ten of the 21 players signed in coach Bryan Harsin’s first class in February 2014 have left the team or been dismissed. Seven of the 21 players from the 2015 signing class, which included Miles, are no longer with the team, either via dismissal, transfer or never made it to campus (running back Raymond Sheard, who was arrested on several gun and drug charges in Texas).
None of the 24 players added in the 2016 class have left or been in known legal trouble. The 23 who still have eligibility remain on the roster.
