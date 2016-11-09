Meridian police seek man in late-night double shooting

Marco Romero, 33, is suspected of shooting a man and woman in the 300 block of East Gruber Avenue about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Meridian Deputy Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea said about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, and the woman’s wounds appear to be life-threatening, Basterrechea said. Both victims are 29 years old.
The assailant fled the scene, and police are seeking information about the incident and Romero’s whereabouts. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, Basterrechea said. An Ada County dispatcher said the shooting was reported at an apartment complex.
This is a breaking news report. Check back for more information as it becomes available.
