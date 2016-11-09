Meridian police seek man in late-night double shooting

3:50 Vigil honors BSU student Sierra Simon Bush Pause

1:30 What Idahoans would say to America's new president

1:48 Election 2016: Idaho voters have their say

1:14 A new geothermal sculpture for Boise State

0:52 Eagle, Mountain View football players weigh in on rematch

4:48 A sneak peek at Esther Simplot Park

0:45 What's it like to meet President Obama?

8:12 Andy Avalos expects another crafty QB in Dru Brown

10:00 Bryan Harsin believes Jake Roh is ready to shine