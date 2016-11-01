Another inmate escapes Canyon County’s jail

Brandon James Luna, 27, is one of several Canyon County jail inmates who escaped the facility this year.
Canyon County Sheriff’s Office issued a wanted poster for Luna Tuesday, urging residents with information on the inamate’s whereabouts to call the sheriff’s office at 208-454-7531.
The sheriff’s office didn’t detail how or when Luna escaped.
According to court documents Luna was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Tuesday for one felony charged (posession of a controlled substance) and four misdemeanors: posession of paraphernalia, driving without privileges, carrying a concealed weapon without a license and lacking vehicle insurance. He was scheduled for an arraignment on Nov. 8 for a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge. He was scheduled for another hearing for three other misdemeanors: driving without privileges, lacking vehicle insurance and failure to appear in court for a misdemeanor citation.
Luna appears to be the fifth person to escape the jail in 2016. The jail is a minimum security tent facility. Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue and Canyon County commissioners have disagreed about how to expand the jail: whether they should build an addition or an entirely new jail.
Erin Fenner
