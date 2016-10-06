Canyon County commissioners order jail inmates removed from tent facility

Several past escapes and the potential for additional ones led commissioners to tell Sheriff Kieran Donahue Thursday to remove all inmates except those enrolled in a work-release program from a tent facility a block away from the Canyon County jail.
“This needs to change now,” Commissioner Craig Hanson said in offering a motion that would have required the Sheriff’s Office to move inmates within 30 days who are serving time for misdemeanor offenses or who are awaiting trial. “It’s a safety issue.”
In the past 18 months, there have been four escapes at the tent facility involving five inmates.
Most recently, Juan Valentin Cervantes and Jeffrey Scott climbed a wall and got into the tent facility’s kitchen late Saturday night. They broke through an emergency fire door and ran to freedom. They were apprehended Tuesday after being found in a Caldwell residence.
Jail officials and 3rd District Administrative Judge Bradly Ford said they weren’t sure the inmates could be moved within 30 days. The tent, used to relieve overcrowding in the jail, currently holds 86 inmates.
Releasing inmates or moving them to another facility in another county would require authorization from the judges and prosecutors who handled their cases. Jail officials, Donahue said, do not have the authority to release inmates once they’ve been placed in custody, even low-level offenders.
“Individual judges will have to make decisions on what is appropriate or not appropriate,” Ford said.
Commissioners Steve Rule and Tom Dale voted against Hanson’s motion. Instead, they came to an informal agreement with Hanson to direct the sheriff to begin moving inmates out of the tent, with no set time limit.
The commissioners said they expected to see substantial progress within the next month or so.
“It should be done today but I don’t think we can do that and stay within legal parameters,” Rule said.
This story will be updated.
John Sowell: 208-377-6423, @IDS_Sowell
Comments