A consultant for WinCo Foods has withdrawn an application to subdivide almost 19 acres in Meridian between Interstate 84, Eagle Road, Overland Road and Majestic Cinemas.
WinCo said it would build this store in Meridian. It never did. Now it’s gone silent.

By Sven Berg

sberg@idahostatesman.com

March 01, 2018 06:20 AM

A year and a half ago, Boise-based grocer WinCo Foods said it would build a store near Interstate 84’s Eagle Road interchange.

But a city of Meridian document saying that the store would comply with zoning standards expired last year.

And one month ago, WinCo’s consultant, Tait and Associates, withdrew an application to subdivide the 18.75 acres the company owns between I-84, Eagle Road, Overland Road and the Majestic Cinemas theater into seven lots ranging in size from 0.7 acres to more than 13 acres, to hold WinCo and other businesses.

City planner Sonya Allen said this week that she does not know if WinCo plans to resubmit an application for either the store or subdivision. She said the company could obtain zoning approval again and build its store without breaking up the property, or could subdivide after building the store.

Dan Zimmerman, a senior project manager for Tait and Associates, declined to comment. So did WinCo spokesman Noah Fleisher.

So there’s no telling what WinCo will do.

WinCo Foods Overland Road sign fall 2016 by Cynthia
This photo was taken in September 2016, when WinCo promised a store on Overland Road west of Eagle Road.
Cynthia Sewell csewell@idahostatesman.com

This is the second store WinCo has planned for Meridian that has hit a snag. Several miles to the north and west, on the corner of Linder Road and Chinden Boulevard, the company planned a store as part of the Linder Village project.

Shortly before Tait withdrew the subdivision application for the I-84-Eagle Road project, the Meridian City Council sent the proposal for Linder Village back to the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. Neighbors in the area are worried the WinCo will be too close to their homes.

Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @SvenBerg51

  Comments  

