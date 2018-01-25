Where exactly will that WinCo near Linder and Chinden go? It’s still unclear

Neighbors and the city of Meridian want to see a variety of changes to the proposed Linder Village before approving the 80-acre mixed-use project on the southeast corner of Linder Road and Chinden Boulevard. The project would be anchored by a WinCo Foods store.
Last week, the City Council told developer Dave McKinney to rework his plan and take it back to the Planning and Zoning Commission, which recommended denial in October. Council members told McKinney to work with the owner of a lot east of Linder Village to establish a road connection to Fox Run Way, a residential street. That would provide a drivable connection from Linder Road on the west, through the development, to Fox Run on the east.
City planners met with McKinney’s team Tuesday and recommended they work with the Ada County Highway district on plans for the east-west connection, planner Sonya Allen said.
Neighbors, particularly those who live in the neighborhoods south and east of the Linder Village, want a more gradual transition between their single-family homes and the WinCo store. McKinney proposed building the store on the southwest corner of his development and adding smaller stores to the rest of the site.
Never miss a local story.
Neighbors would rather see the smaller stores along the southern boundary, with big-box buildings closer to Chinden, Allen said. Neighbors also worry about noise from loading docks at WinCo, he said.
The next Planning and Zoning hearing hasn’t been scheduled.
Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @SvenBerg51
Comments