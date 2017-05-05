Man killed in accident in loading area at Firebird Raceway

The man, in his 60s, was fatally injured by a heavy trailer door in a loading area for racers, Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Patrick Orr said.
Initial emergency-responder radio discussion indicated the man suffered traumatic head injuries.
Police and other emergency crews were dispatched to Firebird Raceway for a traumatic injury, and an air ambulance was called but reportedly did not transport the man.
Firebird is a longtime drag racing track on Idaho 16 between Eagle and Emmett. The raceway is preparing for this weekend’s Ignitor, the 47th annual, which starts Friday.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.
