West Ada

May 05, 2017 9:03 AM

Man killed in accident in loading area at Firebird Raceway

By Kristin Rodine

The man, in his 60s, was fatally injured by a heavy trailer door in a loading area for racers, Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Patrick Orr said.

Initial emergency-responder radio discussion indicated the man suffered traumatic head injuries.

Police and other emergency crews were dispatched to Firebird Raceway for a traumatic injury, and an air ambulance was called but reportedly did not transport the man.

Firebird is a longtime drag racing track on Idaho 16 between Eagle and Emmett. The raceway is preparing for this weekend’s Ignitor, the 47th annual, which starts Friday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more information as it becomes available.

