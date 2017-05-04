Jet Dragsters headline Ignitor, plus more Valley racing events to catch in 2017

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:41 Boise State full-team practice highlights Pause 0:45 View of the Cinder Butte Fire 1:56 How to protect your family from potential dangers of lead poisoning 2:40 The hydropower posse promotes the dams' importance 3:03 How the dams have changed Lewiston 0:15 What's that haze? Wildfire smoke, and it'll stick around. 5:21 Boise State receiver AJ Richardson talks about why he changed numbers 3:51 Mason Smith on switching from baseball to football at Boise State 5:52 Boise State LB Gabe Perez happy to be back for one more year 3:45 Teach your kid the proper way to tackle in football Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Dan Horan Jr. set a Firebird Raceway record with his 259.76-mph pass in his "Patriot" AA/Nitro Funny Car in the semifinals of last year's Ignitor. Horan returns for this year's event, which begins Friday and ends Sunday. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Dan Horan Jr. set a Firebird Raceway record with his 259.76-mph pass in his "Patriot" AA/Nitro Funny Car in the semifinals of last year's Ignitor. Horan returns for this year's event, which begins Friday and ends Sunday. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com