Man charged with involuntary manslaughter over May death of infant in hot car

A 24-year-old man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for leaving a 5-month-old girl in a hot vehicle, which led to her death on May 20.
The child, Kyrae Vineyard, died when she was left by Haven Hackworth in a parked vehicle at a car dealership in the 4000 block of Cleveland Boulevard, just west of Lake Avenue in Caldwell. Caldwell police reported that Hackworth was in a relationship with Kyrae’s mother at the time of the child’s death.
He was arrested on a warrant Tuesday in Marsing.
It is unclear how long the child was left unattended in the car with the windows rolled up.
When officers arrived on scene, the child was unresponsive. Temperatures that day reached about 74 degrees.
Hackworth was on probation at the time of the child’s death for a prior grand theft conviction.
If convicted, involuntary manslaughter is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Caldwell police offered condolences Wednesday and cited kidsandcars.org, which notes that in 2017 thus far, 30 children in the U.S. have died in vehicles due to heat stroke.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
