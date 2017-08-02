Haven Hackworth
Haven Hackworth Provided by Caldwell Police
Haven Hackworth Provided by Caldwell Police

Canyon County

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter over May death of infant in hot car

By Ruth Brown

rbrown@idahostatesman.com

August 02, 2017 8:30 PM

A 24-year-old man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for leaving a 5-month-old girl in a hot vehicle, which led to her death on May 20.

The child, Kyrae Vineyard, died when she was left by Haven Hackworth in a parked vehicle at a car dealership in the 4000 block of Cleveland Boulevard, just west of Lake Avenue in Caldwell. Caldwell police reported that Hackworth was in a relationship with Kyrae’s mother at the time of the child’s death.

He was arrested on a warrant Tuesday in Marsing.

It is unclear how long the child was left unattended in the car with the windows rolled up.

When officers arrived on scene, the child was unresponsive. Temperatures that day reached about 74 degrees.

Hackworth was on probation at the time of the child’s death for a prior grand theft conviction.

If convicted, involuntary manslaughter is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Caldwell police offered condolences Wednesday and cited kidsandcars.org, which notes that in 2017 thus far, 30 children in the U.S. have died in vehicles due to heat stroke.

Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Truck crashes into Nampa store

Truck crashes into Nampa store 0:16

Truck crashes into Nampa store
Nampa man frees police cruiser stuck in snow with his Subaru WRX 0:14

Nampa man frees police cruiser stuck in snow with his Subaru WRX
Boise Rescue Mission brings Christmas cheer to Canyon County 1:24

Boise Rescue Mission brings Christmas cheer to Canyon County

View More Video