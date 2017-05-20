Baby left in car in Caldwell dies; police investigating

The Caldwell Police Department was called about the 5-month-old baby girl shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday.
The caller said the infant had been left in a vehicle and didn’t have a pulse. Police arrived in the 4000 block of Cleveland — the area of a car dealership, a tire store and other businesses — and confirmed the baby was unresponsive, according to a news release from the department.
The infant was taken to a local hospital, where she was later declared dead.
Police say they are still interviewing people who were in the area at the time, and are processing evidence from the scene.
If you know something that might help the investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, 343cops.com or by using the free P3 tips app for iOS or Android.
