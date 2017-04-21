Fatal crash closes rural Caldwell intersection; drivers asked to avoid area

One person is confirmed dead and no other injury information was immediately available after a two-car crash just before 7 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Homedale and Farmway roads, a Canyon County dispatcher reports.
It was the second fatal crash at that intersection in about three weeks: On the night of March 30, three children died following a two-vehicle crash at Farmway and Homedale.
Friday’s fatal crash closed the intersection, and drivers are advised to take alternate routes during rush hour.
Canyon County sheriff’s deputies and Idaho State Police responded, and ISP will be releasing further information, the dispatcher said. The Idaho Transportation Department also responded to the intersection.
This is a breaking news report. Check back for more information as it becomes available.
