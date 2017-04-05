Two more children have died following Thursday crash in Canyon County, coroner says

Two children have died following a March 30 crash in rural Canyon County that also killed a third child, according to an Ada County Coroner’s Office press release.
Kimberly Vera-Guzman, 9, and Ulises Vera-Guzman, 3, were both pronounced dead on April 1 from injuries sustained in the crash. According to the release, both died at St. Luke’s hospital of blunt force trauma. Their deaths have been ruled an accident.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Homedale and Farmway roads, southwest of Caldwell, Idaho State Police reported. Manuel Vera Gonzalez, 32, reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck. A juvenile in Vera Gonzalez’s van died at the scene; the Canyon County Coroner’s Office identified that child as 12-year-old Jesus Manuel Vera-Guzman.
According to the coroners’ reports, both Jesus and Kimberly were unrestrained passengers in the vehicle. Ulises was restrained in a back seat.
Idaho State Police are still investigating the crash.
A GoFundMe account for the family had raised over $14,000 by Wednesday afternoon.
