Child dies, two others hurt in two-car crash at rural Canyon County intersection

Manuel Vera Gonzalez, 32, of Boise was driving west on Homedale Road about 9:50 p.m. Thursday when he reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a Dodge pickup headed north on Farmway Road, Idaho State Police report.
A juvenile passenger of Vera Gonzalez's Ford van died at the scene, and two other children were taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, ISP reports. No information was available about their injuries or conditions, and no other injuries were reported.
The driver of the pickup truck was wearing a seat belt, but it is unknown if the occupants of Vera Gonzalez’s van were wearing seat belts, ISP said in a news release. The fatal crash is under investigation.
