Middleton man dies after construction trench collapses on him

Harold Foote, 58, was working to put in a drain pipe on Franklin Road near Joplin Road when dirt collapsed on him, burying him up to his mid-chest, Canyon County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Marv Dashiell said Monday.
Bystanders and emergency workers dug him out, but he reportedly suffered cardiac arrest and was taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead, Dashiell said. The collapse was reported about 11:45 a.m., he said.
Star Fire District Capt. Ryan Hood said Sunday the man was unresponsive when first responders pulled him from the 8-foot trench.
Hood said firefighters did not see a trench box, a device meant to brace the walls of deep trenches to ensure workers’ safety.
Information was not immediately available on the name of the company installing the drain pipe or whether the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.
Last May, two people died and a third was injured after a 9-foot-deep trench collapsed near the Boise corner of North Hill Road Parkway and Gary Lane. A foreman on the site of the May accident said workers had removed a trench box shortly before the collapse.
