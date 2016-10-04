Before fatal trench collapse, Boise contractor ignored safety standards

Hard Rock Construction failed to provide required cave-in protection or a ladder for two workers who died May 3 when a trench collapsed on top of them, according to findings by investigators for the U.S. Occupational and Safety Administration.
In addition to those violations, OSHA cited Hard Rock for not ensuring that someone qualified was inspecting the trenches to make sure proper safety measures were being followed. According to OSHA, the trench was between 9 and 11 feet deep. The agency proposed fines totaling $77,319.
“Employees did not have the protection of sloping, benching and/or other engineering controls such as an appropriate trench box,” according to citations OSHA issued Tuesday. Click here to read the citations.
The collapse occurred in the late afternoon of May 3 near the corner of Hill Road and Gary Lane, killing employees Bert Smith, Jr., 36, and Ernesto Saucedo, 26. A crew for Hard Rock Construction, a Meridian excavation company, was digging a trench for a sewer line that would connect to four future homes on the southeast corner of those roads.
One worker survived after he was removed from the trench. He was treated at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise and later released.
News of the tragedy shocked excavation crews around the Treasure Valley.
This is a breaking news report. Watch for further updates.
Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @IDS_SvenBerg
