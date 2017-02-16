College of Idaho releases image of its new ‘Coliseum-like’ library

The College of Idaho in Caldwell will celebrate the “topping off” of the new Cruzen-Murray Library at a public ceremony from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17. The Kreizenbeck Constructors crew will lift the building’s final steel beam into place.
The new library, described by the college as a “concrete and steel coliseum” is located on campus on Cleveland Boulevard. The 60,000-square-foot building will be complete and will open in late 2017.
The new library, whose design emphasizes light, glass and steel, was designed by the Phoenix architectural firm richärd+bauer. The building will include the expected stacks of books and journals, but also private and group study areas, a 24/7 study space, multimedia classrooms, a café, and public spaces for readings, lectures and exhibitions.
The new library is named after the late Deborah Cruzen Murray and her husband, Glenn Richard Murray, Jr. Deborah was an Idaho native who served on the college’s board of trustees.
Other on-campus building projects since 2010 include a remodel of remodeled Boone Science Hall; the creation of West Hall: Center for Physician Assistant Studies and a renovation of Simplot Stadium. The college also worked with the City of Caldwell to build the Wolfe Field Baseball Stadium.
The college also built the Marty Holly Athletics Center; and is currently renovating historic Voorhees and Finney Residence Halls.
As far as the future of the 1967 Terteling Library, which the Cruzen-Murray Library will replace, nothing official has been decided yet, said college spokesman Jordan Rodriguez.
“A committee of C of I administrators, faculty, staff, students and trustees is working to determine the best future use of the N.L. Terteling Library, which will continue to be an important campus building going forward,” said Rodriguez.
The Idaho Heritage Trust awarded a grant to the college in 2016 towards the building’s preservation.
Comments