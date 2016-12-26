Good news for two local historic sites: Preservation grants from Idaho Heritage Trust

The Terteling Library at The College of Idaho in Caldwell and the Cyrus Jacobs/Uberuaga House, Basque Museum and Cultural Center in Boise got matching grants of $3,500 and $1,810, respectively, in the last round of awards from the Idaho Heritage Trust.
The board awarded $164,333 in matching grants and architectural, conservation and archaeological technical assistance to 37 organizations around the state.
The College of Idaho will open a new library, supported through an estate gift from the late Deborah Cruzen Murray and her husband, Glen Richard Murray Jr., in late 2017. The college hasn’t yet determined a use for the Terteling Library that will be vacated once the new library is built, said college spokesman Jordan Rodriguez.
“There are lots of ideas out there and we are definitely going to keep Terteling and repurpose it, but it may be awhile before a final decision is made,” said Rodriguez.
The Terteling Library opened in 1967, named for N.L. Terteling, a veteran of the mining and construction industries who served as a longtime trustee at the college. He provided funding for the building in 1965, and the college turned its then-library, Strahorn Hall, into classroom and office space. Old photos show students and staffers in a cross-campus assembly line, moving books between the buildings.
The new Cruzen-Murray Library is currently under construction between Sterry Hall and Cleveland Boulevard.
The Basque Museum and Cultural Center will use its grant to pay for new, historically accurate nosing on the stairs of the Cyrus Jacobs/Uberuaga House, the former Basque boarding house beside the museum that dates to 1864. Between 10,000 and 15,000 people visit the house, one of the oldest in Boise, each year, said Executive Director Annie Gavica.
Sites in two other nearby towns also got awards. The Schubert Theatre in Gooding received a grant for $9,000 for a new roof. The theater was built in 1920 by Gov. Frank Gooding, for whom the county and city are named.
The Idaho City Historical Foundation was selected as the Sister Alfreda Elsensohn Award Recipient in 2016. It is a joint award given by the Idaho Heritage Trust, Idaho Humanities Council and Idaho State Historical Society to recognize outstanding efforts in the field of historical interpretation, display and preservation by an Idaho museum, historical society or interpretive organization. It is a $10,000 award.
“Idaho Heritage Trust’s grants program enables communities throughout our state to rescue and preserve their treasured iconic buildings,” said Marilyn Sabella, board trustee. “IHT’s grants are always matched with local dollars, which creates ongoing partnerships.”
A historic depot in New Meadows earned the largest grant of $13,000, followed by a $10,000 grant for the Anne Bollinger Performing Arts Center, Civic Theater, in Lewiston.
Find a complete list of all the grant recipients across the state at idahoheritage.org.
Comments